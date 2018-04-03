Former Giants closer Brian Wilson surprised the AT&T Park crowd when he threw out the first pitch at San Francisco's home opener on Tuesday.

The only problem? Much of the crowd didn't even recognize him.

Wilson, who was famous for having the most glorious beard in baseball, busted through the center field wall and sprinted towards the mound, completely clean shaven and dressed in a full Giants uniform.

Brian Wilson throws out the first pitch before the home opener: pic.twitter.com/hDef0nkxcA — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 3, 2018

Wilson, 36, pitched for the Giants from 2006-2012 and was a fan favorite in San Francisco, helping the club win two World Series titles.

But he was really known for his beard. Look at Buster Posey in that video. I'm not even sure he recognizes his former teammate. The difference is astounding.

Brian Wilson on how long he’s gone without a beard: “It’s been a year for sure.” pic.twitter.com/edL1z2Y1py — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) April 3, 2018

Although he hasn't pitched since 2014, Wilson hasn't officially retired yet. Who knows, maybe we'll see beardless Brian Wilson on the mound again.