Beardless Brian Wilson Surprises Crowd, Throws Out First Pitch at Giants Home Opener

Brian Wilson is unrecognizable even to Giants fans.

By Nihal Kolur
April 03, 2018

Former Giants closer Brian Wilson surprised the AT&T Park crowd when he threw out the first pitch at San Francisco's home opener on Tuesday. 

The only problem? Much of the crowd didn't even recognize him.

Wilson, who was famous for having the most glorious beard in baseball, busted through the center field wall and sprinted towards the mound, completely clean shaven and dressed in a full Giants uniform. 

Wilson, 36, pitched for the Giants from 2006-2012 and was a fan favorite in San Francisco, helping the club win two World Series titles. 

But he was really known for his beard. Look at Buster Posey in that video. I'm not even sure he recognizes his former teammate. The difference is astounding.

Although he hasn't pitched since 2014, Wilson hasn't officially retired yet. Who knows, maybe we'll see beardless Brian Wilson on the mound again. 

