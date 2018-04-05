Eagles coach Doug Pederson knows how to deliver a first pitch.

In the Phillies' Opening Day game against the Marlins, the Super Bowl winning coach threw a perfect strike over the plate.

Before Pederson took the mound, he hoisted the Eagles' Super Bowl trophy for everyone in the ballpark to see, receiving a standing ovation from Phillies fans.

Then Pederson gave the Phillies the ultimate nod by revealing his jersey for the late Roy Halladay before throwing the first pitch.

What a moment.



Doug Pederson, wearing a Roy Halladay jersey, delivers a perfect strike before the first pitch of today's game. pic.twitter.com/gKt5ZkTacp — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 5, 2018

The former Phillies pitcher passed away in November in a plane crash in Florida. Halladay spent the final four years of his sixteen-season career with the Phillies, where he won his second Cy Young Award in 2010.