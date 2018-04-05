Doug Pederson Throws First Pitch Strike in Roy Halladay Jersey at Phillies Home Opener

The Eagles coach shows his love for all things Philly.

By Jenna West
April 05, 2018

Eagles coach Doug Pederson knows how to deliver a first pitch.

In the Phillies' Opening Day game against the Marlins, the Super Bowl winning coach threw a perfect strike over the plate.

Before Pederson took the mound, he hoisted the Eagles' Super Bowl trophy for everyone in the ballpark to see, receiving a standing ovation from Phillies fans.

Then Pederson gave the Phillies the ultimate nod by revealing his jersey for the late Roy Halladay before throwing the first pitch.

The former Phillies pitcher passed away in November in a plane crash in Florida. Halladay spent the final four years of his sixteen-season career with the Phillies, where he won his second Cy Young Award in 2010.

 

