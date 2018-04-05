Watch: Bald Eagle Lands on James Paxton Before Mariners-Twins Game

Somehow Paxton didn't freak out when a bald eagle landed on his shoulder. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 05, 2018

The Twins brought out a bald eagle for the national anthem before Thursday's home opener against the Mariners, and as wild animals tend to do, it wasn't as cooperative as expected. 

Instead, the bird landed on Seattle pitcher James Paxton's shoulder.  

Somehow Paxton didn't freak out, and he took it like a champ, standing still. 

Unlike what my reaction would be, he was smart enough to realize there's not much you can do when a 10-pound bird is trying to land on you. 

While likely a random landing, the bald eagle's choice has us wondering a motive as Paxton is Canadian. But Paxton was a friendly Canadian and let the bird be. 

Nicknamed the Big Maple, Paxton proved he was the perfect landing spot for this eagle. 

Let freedom ring and land wherever it wants. 

