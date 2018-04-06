The Milwaukee Brewers will need to rearrange their bullpen, as closer Corey Knebel was placed on the disabled list with a left hamstring injury on Thursday.

In Thursday night's 8-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs, Knebel entered the game in the ninth inning, only to promptly give up a two-run home run to Jason Heyward. Two batters later, Knebel collapsed on the mound after pitching to Tommy La Stella, suffering a seemingly significant injury.

An MRI on Friday confirmed the Brewers' fear, as Knebel was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain and Brewers manager Craig Counsell told Jon Morosi that Knebel would miss "a minimum of six weeks."

Corey Knebel will miss "a minimum of six weeks" with left hamstring strain, @Brewers manager Craig Counsell just told us on @MLBNetworkRadio. Team will share closer's role among multiple relievers in meantime. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 6, 2018

In two prior appearances this season, Knebel allowed one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts and zero walks in two innings. In spring training, the 26-year-old suffered a tendinitis injury in his left knee, forcing him to leave an outing early.

Knebel was awarded Milwaukee's closing role last year after he posted 39 saves with a 1.78 ERA and a 14.9 K/9 rate over 76 appearances. An All-Star, Knebel was the best closer in the Brewer bullpen last season and the club will look to relievers Matt Albers and Jeremy Jeffress to fill the empty role.

“We’ll figure that out,” Counsell said. “I haven’t thought about that (yet).”

Milwaukee is 4-3 through the first week of the season after sweeping the San Diego Padres and losing two out of three from the St. Louis Cardinals.