Watch: Astros Walk-off vs. Padres on Infield Pop-Up

The Astros have an unbelievable finish after 10 innings.
The Astros won 1-0 Saturday night after an unbelievable walk-off in the 10th inning against the Padres.
Houston's Alex Bregman came to bat with one out and teammate Derek Fisher at second base. Bregman hit a shallow pop fly but Padres' first baseman Eric Hosmer failed to make the catch, allowing Fisher to score the game's only run.
A pop-up walk-off?! Yeah, this actually happened.— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 8, 2018
The last time Bregman hit a walk-off was during Game 5 of the 2017 World Series.