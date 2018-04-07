Watch: Astros Walk-off vs. Padres on Infield Pop-Up

The Astros have an unbelievable finish after 10 innings. 

By Jenna West
April 07, 2018

The Astros won 1-0 Saturday night after an unbelievable walk-off in the 10th inning against the Padres.

Houston's Alex Bregman came to bat with one out and teammate Derek Fisher at second base. Bregman hit a shallow pop fly but Padres' first baseman Eric Hosmer failed to make the catch, allowing Fisher to score the game's only run.

The last time Bregman hit a walk-off was during Game 5 of the 2017 World Series. 

