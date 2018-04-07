Watch: Phillies Hit Two Grand Slams En Route to 20-Run Win

The Phillies scored more runs Saturday night than in their previous games combined this season.

By Jenna West
April 07, 2018

The Phillies hit it out of the park, literally, on Saturday night in a 20-1 win over the Marlins.

The action started early as Maikel Franco hit a grand slam in the first inning, putting the Phillies up 5-1.

And the hits kept coming. Aaron Altherr delivered another grand slam in the third inning, giving the Phillies a 9-1 lead.

For the Marlins, this was the worst loss in franchise history. They lost 18-0 to the Braves in 1999, according to NBC Sports.

