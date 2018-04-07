The Phillies hit it out of the park, literally, on Saturday night in a 20-1 win over the Marlins.

The action started early as Maikel Franco hit a grand slam in the first inning, putting the Phillies up 5-1.

And the hits kept coming. Aaron Altherr delivered another grand slam in the third inning, giving the Phillies a 9-1 lead.

#BeBold El #GrandSlam de Aaron Altherr, el segundo para los Phillies en apenas 3 entradas ante los Marlins. Desde el 2009 que no bateaban 2 Gran Slams en un partido, Ryan Howard y Raúl Ibañez aquella ocasión. pic.twitter.com/WBrx3a3okL — On The Clutch (@ontheclutch) April 7, 2018

The Phillies scored more runs Saturday night than they had in all of their games combined for the season.

The Phillies had scored 19 runs this season. They have scored 20 tonight. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 8, 2018

For the Marlins, this was the worst loss in franchise history. They lost 18-0 to the Braves in 1999, according to NBC Sports.