Yankees Aaron Judge robbed the Orioles Caleb Joseph of a go-ahead homer in the 13th inning Friday night.
Judge leaped and made the grab in right field.
New York pitcher Jonathan Holder looked relived after the big grab.
Judge walked in the first at-bat in the bottom of the 13th following his grab.
He's 1-for-4 on Friday.
