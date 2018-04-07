Watch: Aaron Judge Robs Orioles Go-Ahead Home Run in 13th Inning

Yankees Aaron Judge robbed the Orioles Caleb Joseph of a go-ahead homer in the 13th inning Friday night. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 07, 2018

Judge leaped and made the grab in right field. 

New York pitcher Jonathan Holder looked relived after the big grab.

Judge walked in the first at-bat in the bottom of the 13th following his grab. 

He's 1-for-4 on Friday. 

Follow the game here

