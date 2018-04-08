The 2018 season is still young, but it will be difficult for anyone to top Andrew McCutchen's performance against the Dodgers on Saturday. The new Giant went 6-for-7 with four RBIs, a marquee day capped off with a walk-off home run on the 12th pitch of his at-bat in the 14th inning.

🚨 CUTCH IN THE CLUTCH 🚨 pic.twitter.com/42krqv3bWU — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 8, 2018

San Francisco began the inning trailing 5-4, and won it on McCutchen's blast, 7-5. The veteran outfielder entered the game just 2-for-24 (.083) in six games this season, with just a double and walk to fill out his statline. Six hits later, McCutchen inflated his average to .258 and notched his first home run as a Giant.

On the flip side of an exciting win for the Giants, the Dodgers (2-6) are off to a miserably slow start to the season. Andy McCullough of the L.A. Times noted it's the worst start to the season for LA since 1976.