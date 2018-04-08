McCutchen finished the game with six hits, but he saved his best for last.
The 2018 season is still young, but it will be difficult for anyone to top Andrew McCutchen's performance against the Dodgers on Saturday. The new Giant went 6-for-7 with four RBIs, a marquee day capped off with a walk-off home run on the 12th pitch of his at-bat in the 14th inning.
🚨 CUTCH IN THE CLUTCH 🚨 pic.twitter.com/42krqv3bWU— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 8, 2018
San Francisco began the inning trailing 5-4, and won it on McCutchen's blast, 7-5. The veteran outfielder entered the game just 2-for-24 (.083) in six games this season, with just a double and walk to fill out his statline. Six hits later, McCutchen inflated his average to .258 and notched his first home run as a Giant.
On the flip side of an exciting win for the Giants, the Dodgers (2-6) are off to a miserably slow start to the season. Andy McCullough of the L.A. Times noted it's the worst start to the season for LA since 1976.