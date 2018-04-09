During ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez implied that he wished he signed with the New York Mets in the 2000-2001 offseason. The hypothetical question was posed by play-by-play announcer Matt Vasgersian while discussing Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper's upcoming free agency decision.

Rodriguez has previously said that he was a Mets fan as a child.

“Growing up in Miami, I was a huge Mets fan,” Rodriguez said. “Keith Hernandez was my favorite player. And I thought I would make great concessions to go play for the Mets. And I thought it was just a great story for baseball, it would’ve been a great story for me to play for the team I grew up watching. And I thought Mets-Yankees would have been a great story.”

"I would just say this: If I was to do it again, I would just take control of my career a lot more," he added.

In a 2011 story by Ian O'Connor of ESPN, Rodriguez's agent, Scott Boras, asked for many additional perks if he signed with the Mets. The list included a Shea Stadium office, a marketing staff, a merchandise tent at spring training, a luxury box, a private jet and several billboards. No dollar amount was ever discussed with the Mets, former general manager Steve Phillips told ESPN.

'It's not about individuals," Phillips told the New York Times in 2000. "It's about 25 players joined into a team. When that is compromised, it becomes difficult to win.''

Rodriguez ended up signing a 10-year contract worth $252 million with the Texas Rangers. He was traded to the New York Yankees in 2004.