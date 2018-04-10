Red Sox's Joe Kelly Enters Yankees' Game to 'Walmart Yodeling Kid' Remix

 The Red Sox's Joe Kelly entered the Yankees game to the remix of the classic that has now become the stuff of memes.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 10, 2018

The kid who became a viral sensation for yodeling at Walmart has taken over the internet and now Fenway Park where pitcher Joe Kelly entered the game to the remix of the classic that has now become the stuff of memes.

Mason Ramsey, 11, yodeled Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" at a Southern Illinois Walmart and the video soon went viral, with the YouTube clip being viewed over 10 million times. Ramsey is even set to perform at a Walmart on Wednesday, and it will be streamed across Walmart's Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Well, Kelly paid his respects to Ramsey on Tuesday night against the Yankees. 

The original "Lovesick Blues" is now No. 4 on Spotify's Global Viral 50 playlist, and the world is in love with the country crooner. 

The music must have helped because the Red Sox won 14–1. 

Yankee Yodel Dandy, indeed. 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now