The kid who became a viral sensation for yodeling at Walmart has taken over the internet and now Fenway Park where pitcher Joe Kelly entered the game to the remix of the classic that has now become the stuff of memes.

Mason Ramsey, 11, yodeled Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" at a Southern Illinois Walmart and the video soon went viral, with the YouTube clip being viewed over 10 million times. Ramsey is even set to perform at a Walmart on Wednesday, and it will be streamed across Walmart's Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Well, Kelly paid his respects to Ramsey on Tuesday night against the Yankees.

Real recognizes real. @JosephKellyJr enters the game to the sounds of the Walmart yodeling kid. pic.twitter.com/cwAvVYVZM5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 11, 2018

The original "Lovesick Blues" is now No. 4 on Spotify's Global Viral 50 playlist, and the world is in love with the country crooner.

The music must have helped because the Red Sox won 14–1.

Yankee Yodel Dandy, indeed.