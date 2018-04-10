Blue Jays’ Aaron Sanchez Loses No-Hitter Against Orioles

The Blue Jays’ Aaron Sanchez threw seven no-hit innings in Tuesday's game against the Orioles, before Tim Beckham broke it up in the eighth with a leadoff double.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 10, 2018

The Blue Jays’ Aaron Sanchez threw seven no-hit innings in Tuesday's 2–1 win over the Orioles, before Tim Beckham broke it up in the eighth with a leadoff double.

Beckham's hit went through third baseman Josh Donaldson's legs. Anthony Santander followed that up with a single to right. 

Sanchez finished with four strikeouts, five walks, three hits and one earned run. 

He threw 98 pitches through eight innings — going for eight innings for just the fifth time in his career.

The score was 0–0 until the top of the eighth when Toronto took a 1–0 lead. 

The Orioles responded in the eighth to tie. The Blue Jays' Curtis Granderson hit a homer in the ninth to take the lead for good.  

It would have been the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history. 

