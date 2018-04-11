The New York Yankees are once again Major League Baseball's most valuable team, according to an annual list compiled by Forbes Magazine.

Forbes has done this list for 21 years and the Yankees have topped each one.

The Bronx Bombers are worth $4 billion.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are No. 2 on the list and are worth $3 billion. The Chicago Cubs ($2.9 billion), San Francisco Giants ($2.85 billion), Boston Red Sox ($2.8 billion), who have baseball's highest payroll, round out the top five.

New York Mets are sixth, valued at $2.1 billion. They are followed by the St Louis Cardinals ($1.9 billion), Los Angeles Angels ($1.8 billion), Philadelphia Phillies ($1.7 billion), and the Washington Nationals ($1.675 billion).

The average MLB team is worth $1.645 billion, up 7% from last year, while the average revenue was up almost 5% and the operating income was down 17%.

The two Florida teams, the Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays, are 29th and 30th on this year's list.

The Marlins, fresh off shredding their most valuable assets off their roster, are worth $1 billion, while posting a –$53 million operating income. The Rays bring up the rear with a $900 million value.