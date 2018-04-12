The cast of the classic film 'The Sandlot' reunited for an appearance on NBC and the Today Show.

The film was released in 1993 and tells the story of neighborhood kids playing baseball in the summer and trying to chase down a ball that gets caught in a neighbor's yard. To many baseball fans, the names Smalls, Ham, Squints, DeNunez, Yeah-Yeah, Timmy, Bertram and Repeat bring back memories of the movie. Recently, the Milwaukee Brewers re-enacted a scene from the film.

Actors Tom Guiry, Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi, Marty York, Brandon Quintin Grant Gelt, Victor DiMattia and Shane Obedzinski got together for the reunion.

(Click here if you can't see the video above.)

Mike Vitar, who played "Benny 'The Jet' Rodriguez" was not in attendance. Last summer, he faced a lawsuit from allegedly attacking and choking a man on Halloween in 2015.