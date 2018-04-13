Watch: Aaron Hicks Hit the Yankees' First Inside the Park Home Run in Seven Years

By Jenna West
April 13, 2018

Aaron Hicks hit the Yankees's first inside-the-park home run in seven years on Friday night against the Tigers.

The homer came in the second inning off of Mike Fiers, putting the Yankees up 2-0. The hit bounced off of the right field wall and into center field, giving Hicks and Gary Sanchez plenty of time to round the bases.

It was the first inside-the-park home run for the Yankees since Curtis Granderson's on August 21, 2011, against the Twins.

Keep up with the game here.

