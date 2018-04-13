Aaron Hicks hit the Yankees's first inside-the-park home run in seven years on Friday night against the Tigers.

The homer came in the second inning off of Mike Fiers, putting the Yankees up 2-0. The hit bounced off of the right field wall and into center field, giving Hicks and Gary Sanchez plenty of time to round the bases.

Aaron Hicks is on his horse! pic.twitter.com/pi7XAzv2RE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 13, 2018

It was the first inside-the-park home run for the Yankees since Curtis Granderson's on August 21, 2011, against the Twins.

Yankees first inside the park HR since Curtis Granderson Aug. 21 2011 at MIN — Erik Boland (@eboland11) April 13, 2018

