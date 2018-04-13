Derek Jeter 'Not Going' to Yankees-Marlins Series in New York

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter will sit out a trip to his old stomping grounds. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 13, 2018

Miami travels to take on the Yankees in a two-game series starting Monday.

But Jeter talked to reporters Friday before the Marlins' game against the Pirates and said he won't be going to up to the Bronx, per MLB.com's Joe Frisaro. 

"I went to the Spring Training game when we played New York," he said. "But it would be an awkward situation for me to actually go to Yankee Stadium. I'm just being honest with you guys. That's why I'm not going. I knew it was going to be a story, one way or the other. So, I might as well get out in front of it and say, I'm not going. So, I will not be there."

Jeter also talked about announcing attendance figures, which has garnered attention over the last week.

The team drew 6,150 fans Wednesday, while its Double A affiliate, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, drew 6,960 fans for its home opener.

Jeter confirmed that the organization has changed its counting method and running the team with "honesty."

He added that numbers were actually better this year than last. 

"After the first homestand, our turnstile numbers were higher this year than they were last year," Jeter said. "We're on pace after the second homestand to have our turnstile numbers higher this year than they were last year."

