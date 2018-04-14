Deven Marrero seemingly hit his first home run for the Diamondbacks until an unusual mistake happened.

As he rounded first base, Marrero ran past teammate Alex Avila while watching the ball go over the wall. What would have been a three-run home run was ruled a two-run single after further review because the hitter cannot pass someone already on base.

Deven Marrero clobbers what looks like his first HR with the @Dbacks, but after review is called out for passing Alex Avila on the bases. Marrero is credited with a 2-run single and the #Dbacks lead 5-1 in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/3u1iEvuejn — FOX Sports Arizona (@FOXSPORTSAZ) April 15, 2018

Marrero's RBI hit in the fourth inning increased the Diamondbacks' lead to 5–1, instead of the 6–1 score it would've been as a home run, over the NL West rival Dodgers.

