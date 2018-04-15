Despite the crazy ending to the Braves–Cubs game on Saturday, both teams were not happy due to even more ridiculous weather conditions in Chicago.

The Cubs ended up winning 14–10 at Wrigley Field after coming back from a 10–2 deficit. Chicago scored nine runs in an eighth-inning rally to give those who stuck around a great game.

But the temperature at the first pitch was 38 degrees and 24-mph winds blew threw the park. The wind chill was at 28 degrees and there was a steady mist.

“I give both teams a lot of credit under the circumstances, because that game should not have been played," Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters including the Chicago Sun-Times' David Just.

Maddon added it was likely the worst weather conditions he's ever participated in.

Braves manager Brian Snitker also was worried about his players.

“It got to the point where I was worried about the infielders catching the ball because I was afraid they couldn’t get it across the diamond,” Snitker said to The Atlanta Journal. “I mean, they literally froze up. You just don’t want anybody to tear their shoulder up or anything like that.”

Various Braves players were also not happy with the weather.

The decision to play was likely because it was Atlanta's only trip to Chicago and the Sunday forecast was worse.

The Cubs postponed Sunday's game due to the weather.