An island-wide blackout that hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday will not affect the Indians-Twins game scheduled for later Wednesday night, San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz tweeted.

The game is part the Puerto Rico Series, and the Indians beat the Twins 6–1 on Tuesday.

All emergency systems at Hiram Bithorn Stadium have been tested just now and are fully functional. The game will GO ON. Nothing will stop us pic.twitter.com/u4jpCkjc1Q — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) April 18, 2018

John Blakeman, the director of operations of the Puerto Rico Series, told ESPN the game will start as scheduled at 7 p.m. ET.

"This has not taken us by surprise," he said. "We are fully prepared. Every area of Hiram Bithorn Stadium can run on generators that have a capacity to run for 48 hours. The main building runs on two generators, one of 400 kilowatts and another one of 200 for a total of 600 kilowatts. Each light tower operates with an independent generator of 200 kilowatts."

According to the Associated Press, it’s the first time since the Category 4 Hurricane Maria hit on Sept. 20 that Puerto Rico has experienced a full island-wide blackout. It could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.