Indians-Twins Game to Go On Despite Island-Wide Blackout in Puerto Rico

An island-wide blackout that hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday will not affect the Indians-Twins game scheduled for later Wednesday night.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 18, 2018

An island-wide blackout that hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday will not affect the Indians-Twins game scheduled for later Wednesday night, San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz tweeted

The game is part the Puerto Rico Series, and the Indians beat the Twins 6–1 on Tuesday.

John Blakeman, the director of operations of the Puerto Rico Series, told ESPN the game will start as scheduled at 7 p.m. ET. 

"This has not taken us by surprise," he said. "We are fully prepared. Every area of Hiram Bithorn Stadium can run on generators that have a capacity to run for 48 hours. The main building runs on two generators, one of 400 kilowatts and another one of 200 for a total of 600 kilowatts. Each light tower operates with an independent generator of 200 kilowatts."

According to the Associated Press, it’s the first time since the Category 4 Hurricane Maria hit on Sept. 20 that Puerto Rico has experienced a full island-wide blackout. It could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power. 

