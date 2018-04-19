Reds Fire Manager Bryan Price

The Cincinnati Reds have fired manager Bryan Price after four plus seasons. 

By Scooby Axson
April 19, 2018

The Cincinnati Reds fired manager Bryan Price after four plus seasons, the team announced Thursday.

The team also fired pitching coach Mack Jenkins.

Current bench coach Jim Riggleman is the interim manager, Louisville Triple-A affiliate manager Pat Kelly will be the new bench coach, and Danny Darwin of the Double AA Pensacola Blue Wahoos is the pitching coach.

The Reds say they will conduct a thorough managerial search for a permanent replacement.

USA Today reports that former Reds star and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin is the leading candidate for the permanent job with former Red Sox manager John Farrell and Yankees manager Joe Girardi also under consideration.

In Price's tenure, he posted a 279–387 record, with a losing record in each season. This season, the Reds are 3–15 and have the worst record in the National League.

The Reds rank in the bottom third of MLB in batting average, OPS, slugging and on-base percentage.

The pitching staff's 5.42 ERA is next to last in the majors.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)