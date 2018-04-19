The Cincinnati Reds fired manager Bryan Price after four plus seasons, the team announced Thursday.

The team also fired pitching coach Mack Jenkins.

Current bench coach Jim Riggleman is the interim manager, Louisville Triple-A affiliate manager Pat Kelly will be the new bench coach, and Danny Darwin of the Double AA Pensacola Blue Wahoos is the pitching coach.

The Reds say they will conduct a thorough managerial search for a permanent replacement.

USA Today reports that former Reds star and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin is the leading candidate for the permanent job with former Red Sox manager John Farrell and Yankees manager Joe Girardi also under consideration.

In Price's tenure, he posted a 279–387 record, with a losing record in each season. This season, the Reds are 3–15 and have the worst record in the National League.

The Reds rank in the bottom third of MLB in batting average, OPS, slugging and on-base percentage.

The pitching staff's 5.42 ERA is next to last in the majors.