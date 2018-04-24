Jenny Cavnar made history when she handled play-by-play duties for a major league team, calling the game for the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Cavner called the Rockies' home game against the San Diego Padres on Root Sports Rocky Mountain, with former major leaguers Ryan Spilborghs and Jeff Huson serving as the color commentators on the broadcast.

"I'm really honored on the historical context of it, but I'm more so excited for the team effort. We have such a great team of broadcasters, producers, directors -- so it'll be really fun to collaborate with them and do the game tonight," she said to MLB.com.

Fire up the fountains! @jennycavnar's first home run call during a regular season Rockies game on TV. Nolan cuts it to 4-2 Padres. pic.twitter.com/dP1ZYrYwKl — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) April 24, 2018

Cavner had previously served as color analyst on radio and as a pregame host for the Rockies.

She is the first woman television play-by-play announcer for a regular-season major league game since 1993 when Gayle Gardner called a game between Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds,