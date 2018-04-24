Jenny Cavnar Makes History Calling MLB Play-by-Play on TV

Rockies broadcaster Jenny Cavnar makes history calling play-by-play during televised game.

By Scooby Axson
April 24, 2018

Jenny Cavnar made history when she handled play-by-play duties for a major league team, calling the game for the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Cavner called the Rockies' home game against the San Diego Padres on Root Sports Rocky Mountain, with former major leaguers Ryan Spilborghs and Jeff Huson serving as the color commentators on the broadcast.

"I'm really honored on the historical context of it, but I'm more so excited for the team effort. We have such a great team of broadcasters, producers, directors -- so it'll be really fun to collaborate with them and do the game tonight," she said to MLB.com.

Cavner had previously served as color analyst on radio and as a pregame host for the Rockies.

She is the first woman television play-by-play announcer for a regular-season major league game since 1993 when Gayle Gardner called a game between Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds,

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)