Matt Davidson seems to really like hitting at Kauffman Stadium.

The White Sox' designated hitter had his third multi-home run game of the season on Friday night, including hitting the go-ahead home run in the 11th to give Chicago a 7–4 win over the Royals—impressive stuff when you consider it's only April 27. But the wild part is that all three of those games have come in Kansas City, for a total of seven of Davidson's nine home runs on the season.

That means Davidson now owns the record for home runs in a season by an opposing hitter at Kauffman. The first of the multi-home run games came on Opening Day, when he bashed three in a 14–7 White Sox win. The second came Thursday night, when he hit two in a 6–3 win. He then followed it up with two more on Friday.

Davidson has a leg up on most in history when you consider how many times the White Sox play their intra-division rival, but he accomplished the feat in only Chicago's fourth game of the year in Kansas City.

Additionally, according to Elias Sports, Davidson's seven early home runs at Kauffman Stadium are the most ever by a road player through April in any visiting ballpark, breaking Eric Thames's record set just last year in Cincinnati.

The 27-year-old Davidson is coming off a season where he hit 26 home runs with 68 RBI while hitting .220 for Chicago. He'll potentially get two games to try and add to his record on Saturday as the White Sox and Royals play a doubleheader, plus the series finale on Sunday. After that, he'll have to wait for a final three-game series in September to go for more.