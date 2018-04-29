Dodgers star Cody Bellinger was benched during Sunday's game against the Giants for not hustling on his fifth-inning double, manager Dave Roberts said.

Dave Roberts talks with @alannarizzo about why @Cody_Bellinger was removed from today's game. pic.twitter.com/QfenPNExfB — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 30, 2018

Dave Roberts: “There’s certain expectations about the way we play the game. When you don’t abide by that, we’ll get somebody in there who will.” — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) April 29, 2018

Dave Roberts indicated he spoke with Bellinger earlier this week about other instances involving his effort. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) April 30, 2018

Bellinger singled in the second inning and doubled to lead off the fifth, but was doubled off second base on a line drive by Kyle Farmer. Watch the video of the events below.

So Roberts benched Bellinger for this. pic.twitter.com/JpFWX1wGol — J (@Jason16LA16) April 30, 2018

He responded to Roberts' comments, saying he was surprised at his removal from the game and that he always plays hard.

Bellinger was surprised at removal from game. Says he always plays hard & he didn’t want to run into out at 3rd. See entire interview now on @SportsNetLA. — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) April 30, 2018

The 22-year-old is hitting .277 with three home runs and 12 RBIs on the season, but the Dodgers have struggled out of the gate to a 12-15 record after reaching the World Series a year ago.