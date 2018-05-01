Astros closer Ken Giles delivered the 1–2 punch in a 4–0 loss to the Yankees in Houston on Tuesday.

Just not the combo he wanted.

Giles entered the ninth inning of a scoreless game.

But Gary Sanchez made it 3–0 with a home run.

Giles was so upset he punched himself in the face after he was pulled.

Gary Sanchez delivered the knockout punch, then Ken Giles delivered his own. pic.twitter.com/SP5MOqmPxt — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 2, 2018

Houston starter Justin Verlander pitched eight innings, striking out 14 while allowing three hits.

After punching himself, Giles went into the dugout and threw a bat for good measure.