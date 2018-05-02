Mookie Betts returned from a hamstring injury on Wednesday after missing three games (although he did pinch-hit on Tuesday night) and showed no signs of rust as he belted three home runs in three straight at-bats.

Betts finished last season with 24 home runs. His career high is 31 in 2016.

Here's all of them:

Even @mookiebetts couldn’t have caught this one!



This 452-foot shot over the Green Monster is the @RedSox star’s longest HR since #Statcast began tracking in 2015. pic.twitter.com/WxBA7yQQnn — #Statcast (@statcast) May 2, 2018

Mookie Betts: purveyor of the boom pic.twitter.com/JfS9Ds04kh — Austin J. Eich (@Eich_AJ) May 2, 2018

✅HR in the 4th

✅HR in the 5th

✅HR in the 7th



Mookie Betts is on 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/CRukEj5saV pic.twitter.com/rpYThqlizi — NESN (@NESN) May 2, 2018

Betts finished the game 4-4 with three RBIs. On the year, Betts has a line of .365/.451/.823 and has 11 homers in 26 games to lead the league.

He also passed Ted Williams for the most three-home run games in Red Sox history with his fourth-career three-home run game.

Have a day, Mookie.