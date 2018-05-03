Mariners' James Paxton Strikes Out 16 For New MLB Season High

By Charlotte Carroll
May 03, 2018

The Mariners' James Paxton set the season high strikeout record by a Major League pitcher this season on Wednesday with 16 in seven innings in a loss to the Athletics. 

He allowed five hits, no runs and only one walk in 105 pitches, of which 80 were strikes. 

His previous career best was 10 strikeouts. 

Paxton's outing is one of only three in Mariners history to record at least seven innings and at least 16 strikeouts. The two others belong to Randy Johnson. 

Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole have 14 strikeouts this season. 

But the Mariners couldn't hold off the Athletics, losing a 2–0 lead in the eighth. Oakland then took the lead in the ninth and won 3–2.  

