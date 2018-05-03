The Mariners' James Paxton set the season high strikeout record by a Major League pitcher this season on Wednesday with 16 in seven innings in a loss to the Athletics.

He allowed five hits, no runs and only one walk in 105 pitches, of which 80 were strikes.

His previous career best was 10 strikeouts.

James Paxton is one shy of tying his career-high in strikeouts (10).



It's the fourth inning. pic.twitter.com/tdzSbiSH7x — Mariners (@Mariners) May 3, 2018

Paxton's outing is one of only three in Mariners history to record at least seven innings and at least 16 strikeouts. The two others belong to Randy Johnson.

Incredible performance by James Paxton. He sets a career-high with 16 K's in 7 innings of work. #TrueToTheBlue #BigMaple pic.twitter.com/aPeLeogBbw — ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) May 3, 2018

Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole have 14 strikeouts this season.

But the Mariners couldn't hold off the Athletics, losing a 2–0 lead in the eighth. Oakland then took the lead in the ninth and won 3–2.