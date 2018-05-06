The Los Angeles Dodgers placed pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day disabled list with left biceps tendinitis, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers recalled Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young winner, is 1-4 this season with a 2.86 ERA.

He has 48 strikeouts and is receiving three runs of support with each start.

The Dodgers enter Sunday with 15–18 record, seven games back of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West.