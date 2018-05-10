David Price Doesn't Think Fortnite Led to Carpal Tunnel, Will Scale Back on Video Games if Needed

By Charlotte Carroll
May 10, 2018

David Price doesn't believe playing video games, including the ultra popular Fortnite, is the cause of his recently diagnosed carpal tunnel syndrome, reports the Boston Herald's Michael Silverman.

According to Silverman, Price got his first Xbox when he was 12 years old. 

If he has to quit to get better, he will, but for now the plan is treatment by the staff and no more Fortnite at the clubhouse. 

The idea that video game led to his carpal tunnel began gained traction after Price was scratched from his Wednesday night start against the New York Yankees. The injury is uncommon for baseball players and more typical among esports athletes. 

Manager Alex Cora also said he didn't think Price and the team's obsession with Fortnite caused the injury. 

According to Silverman, it was allergies, not his wrist issue that forced him to halt his bullpen session. 

Price has a 5.11 ERA and is 2–4 in seven starts during his third season with Boston. He will pitch Saturday.

