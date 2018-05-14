Two Chicago Cubs fans attempted a gender reveal outside Wrigley Field and it went awry quick.

The woman tossed a ball, containing either blue or pink powder to indicate whether the baby will be a boy or girl, and threw it way too high jump. The man attempted to catch the ball in mid-air so that she could maybe get a second chance at the throw. He missed and the ball just splattered all over the ground.

Blue powder landed everywhere.

Watch the awful gender reveal below:

Was walking to Wrigley and saw a gender reveal happening, so glad I stopped to film it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KjepDjFNre — Jeffrey Habjan (@the_JazzyJeff) May 13, 2018

You can't blame him for not swinging at such an awful pitch but you have to make that catch.