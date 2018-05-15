Watch: Stephen Piscotty Homers in First At-Bat Since Returning From Bereavement List

Screenshot via @SINow

The Athletics' Stephen Piscotty returned from the bereavement list in a special way on Tuesday. 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 15, 2018

The Athletics' Stephen Piscotty returned from the bereavement list in a special way on Tuesday. 

He homered in his first at-bat after being put on the list because of his mother's death. Piscotty's homer put Oakland ahead 3–0. 

He touched his heart as he crossed the plate.

His mother, Gretchen, died May 6 at the age of 55 after a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). 

Piscotty was traded to the Athletics from the St. Louis Cardinals in December to allow the outfielder to be closer to his ill mother and home town of Pleasanton, California. When the trade happened, Piscotty said he was grateful to spend "priceless" time with his mother.

Follow the game here

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)