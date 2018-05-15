The Athletics' Stephen Piscotty returned from the bereavement list in a special way on Tuesday.

He homered in his first at-bat after being put on the list because of his mother's death. Piscotty's homer put Oakland ahead 3–0.

He touched his heart as he crossed the plate.

His mother, Gretchen, died May 6 at the age of 55 after a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease).

Great moment for Piscotty as he homers and touches his heart in his first AB since returning from the bereavement list pic.twitter.com/Me7f03SH1o — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 16, 2018

Piscotty was traded to the Athletics from the St. Louis Cardinals in December to allow the outfielder to be closer to his ill mother and home town of Pleasanton, California. When the trade happened, Piscotty said he was grateful to spend "priceless" time with his mother.

