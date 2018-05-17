The Yankees slept at Dulles International Airport on Wednesday night after bad weather and other issues caused their flight to be canceled, according to Newsday.

The weather was not on the Yankees' side during their road trip visiting the Nationals.

First, Tuesday's game was suspended in the sixth inning with the scored tied 3-3 due to rain. Then the clubs tried to finish the game on Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. before playing their already scheduled 7:05 p.m. game, but inclement weather kept them from playing both.

Both teams were scheduled to be off on Thursday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said they could not make up any games that day because of a lack of hotel accommodations and a scheduled event at Nationals Park.

Things only got worse for the Yankees as they attempted to fly to Kansas City on Wednesday night ahead of their weekend series against the Royals.

They never flew out of Dulles due to mechanical problems with the plane, storms in the area and regulations that restrict the number of hours airport crew members can work in a shift, according to Newsday. Their plane was supposed to take off at 10:00 p.m.

With D.C. hotels nearly filled up, the Yankees had to sleep at the airport.

"It really was a perfect storm," GM Brian Cashman said.

The team left Dulles at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday and arrived in Kansas City without any issues.