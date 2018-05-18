Mark Teixeira ‘Not Surprised’ About Former Teammate Robinson Cano’s Suspension

Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension came as no surprise to former Yankee teammate Mark Teixeira.

By Charlotte Carroll
May 18, 2018

Robinson Cano's 80-game suspension came as no surprise to former Yankee teammate Mark Teixeira, reports ESPN.

Teixeira, who has worked as an analyst for ESPN since he retired, was asked during an appearance on ESPN's Michael Kay Show on Thursday if he thought Cano ever used performance-enhancing substances. 

"Yeah, I don't really want to get into too much detail," he said. "I love Robbie, I'm just not surprised. I don't really want to go too much further. But I think a lot of people are kind of saying the same thing."

Teixeira did say that Cano's connections to the center of the 2013 PED scandal helped him consider the possibility.

"Robbie Cano's assistant was on the list for Biogenesis," Teixeira said. "Now, of course, (he) had an assistant, you know, buy stuff for him. Alex Rodriguez got popped by Biogenesis and Melky (Cabrera) got popped. They were best friends. When someone gets lumped into that group, it's because there's evidence. There's a paper trail, there's a smoke trail."

Cano got suspended because he tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic​ for a medical issue. Players are not always suspended for diuretics so MLB was able to prove that Cano was using it to mask a drug. 

Cano and Teixeira played together from 2009 to 2013.

