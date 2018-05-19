Watch: Cubs, Reds Involved in Brief Bench-Clearing Incident

Screenshot via @FOXSportsOH

Reds left-hander Amir Garrett and Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez exchanged words after Baez, sparking a bench-clearing incident.

By Associated Press
May 19, 2018

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds left-hander Amir Garrett and Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez exchanged words after Baez struck out to end the seventh inning, sparking a bench-clearing incident that was quickly defused after a brief scuffle in the first game of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

Baez appeared to take issue with Garrett’s slight celebration of the inning-ending strikeout. The two approached each other as Garrett walked off the field toward the first base dugout. The dugouts and bullpens all emptied and the teams converged in foul territory, but order was quickly restored and there were no ejections.

The Reds were leading, 4-2.

      Double Bogey (+2)