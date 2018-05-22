The team honored the Santa Fe tragedy with special shirts during Tuesday's batting practice.
The Astros honored the Santa Fe shooting victims with special shirts during Tuesday's batting practice at Minute Maid Park.
Players wore T-shirts that said "We Play for Santa Fe" and were printed in Santa Fe High School's colors, according to KHOU.com.
The Astros will donate all proceeds of their Share2Care 50/50 raffle during their two-game series against the Giants to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.
Today’s BP shirts. #WePlayForSantaFe pic.twitter.com/324UqgyjqP— Houston Astros (@astros) May 22, 2018
On Friday, 10 people died, including eight students, after a 17-year-old student opened fire at the school, which is located about 35 miles south of Houston.
Before the start of Friday's game against the Indians, the Astros held a moment of silence for the victims. Flags were lowered to half-staff at the ballpark.