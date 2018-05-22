Bauer denied the allegations, saying he carved "BD 91.1" on the mound instead of "BD 911."
Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer responded to the controversy that he appeared to carve "BD 911" into the mound as a reference to a conspiracy theory about September 11.
Bauer denied the allegations, saying he carved "BD 91.1" on the mound instead of "BD 911." Many people were assuming "BD 911" was a reference to the "Bush Did 9/11" theory.
But Bauer said the numbers and letters are related to him personally and are "completely unrelated to the senseless tragedy we endured on September 11."
Checked Twitter to see a bunch of people making ridiculous accusations.— Trevor “Tyler” Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 23, 2018
1) I wrote BD 91.1 on the mound. It’s a personal thing of importance to me.
2) it’s completely unrelated to the senseless tragedy we endured on September 11 and it pisses me off that anyone would think that
3) Shame on anyone who says otherwise. Unfounded accusations like these are very hurtful and completely uncalled for.— Trevor “Tyler” Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 23, 2018
Here's a screenshot of the markings on the mound.
Trevor Bauer carved “BD 911” into the mound pic.twitter.com/bnY55E9TX9— Ben Kouchnerkavich💜 (@bkouchnerkavich) May 22, 2018
The Indians beat the Cubs 10–1.
Bauer had six strikeouts in six innings. He allowed seven hits and two walks in 103 pitches. He's got a 2.35 ERA.