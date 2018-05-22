Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer responded to the controversy that he appeared to carve "BD 911" into the mound as a reference to a conspiracy theory about September 11.

Bauer denied the allegations, saying he carved "BD 91.1" on the mound instead of "BD 911." Many people were assuming "BD 911" was a reference to the "Bush Did 9/11" theory.

But Bauer said the numbers and letters are related to him personally and are "completely unrelated to the senseless tragedy we endured on September 11."

Checked Twitter to see a bunch of people making ridiculous accusations.

1) I wrote BD 91.1 on the mound. It’s a personal thing of importance to me.

2) it’s completely unrelated to the senseless tragedy we endured on September 11 and it pisses me off that anyone would think that — Trevor “Tyler” Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 23, 2018

3) Shame on anyone who says otherwise. Unfounded accusations like these are very hurtful and completely uncalled for. — Trevor “Tyler” Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 23, 2018

Here's a screenshot of the markings on the mound.

Trevor Bauer carved “BD 911” into the mound pic.twitter.com/bnY55E9TX9 — Ben Kouchnerkavich💜 (@bkouchnerkavich) May 22, 2018

The Indians beat the Cubs 10–1.

Bauer had six strikeouts in six innings. He allowed seven hits and two walks in 103 pitches. He's got a 2.35 ERA.