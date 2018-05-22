Trevor Bauer Responds to 'BD 911' Controversy, Calls Accusations 'unfounded'

  Bauer denied the allegations, saying he carved "BD 91.1" on the mound instead of "BD 911." 

By Charlotte Carroll
May 22, 2018

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer responded to the controversy that he appeared to carve "BD 911" into the mound as a reference to a conspiracy theory about September 11. 

Bauer denied the allegations, saying he carved "BD 91.1" on the mound instead of "BD 911." Many people were assuming "BD 911" was a reference to the "Bush Did 9/11" theory.

But Bauer said the numbers and letters are related to him personally and are "completely unrelated to the senseless tragedy we endured on September 11."

Here's a screenshot of the markings on the mound. 

The Indians beat the Cubs 10–1. 

Bauer had six strikeouts in six innings. He allowed seven hits and two walks in 103 pitches. He's got a 2.35 ERA. 

 

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)