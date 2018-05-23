Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier just missed a home run when his hit landed atop the center-field wall at Target Field on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers.

Dozier's hit came in the bottom of the first inning with the Twins down 1–0. Umpires ruled it a ground-rule double and Dozier went on to score on an Eddie Rosario single.

Wait, what?!? A baseball wedgie?



What are you doing, science?! pic.twitter.com/kazZWWmpUH — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 23, 2018

Dozier seems to be becoming a pro at hitting into sticky situations. He hit a ball in 2016 that ended up in the left-field wall but it wasn't as obvious as Wednesday's landing.

Brian Dozier also stuck a ball in the wall at Nationals Park in 2016. pic.twitter.com/C97QPwQXzu — Drew Silva (@drewsilv) May 23, 2018

The Tigers won Wednesday's game 4–1.

Dozier has seven home runs and is batting .238 this season. The Twins are 21–24 on the season and sit just 1 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Indians for first place in the American League Central division.