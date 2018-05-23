White Sox catcher Welington Castillo will be suspended for using a performance-enhancing drug, as first reported by Domincan journalist Americo Celado via Hector Gomez of Deportivo Z 101. The Athletics’ Ken Rosenthal confirmed the news.

According to Rosenthal, Castillo will be suspended 80 games.

The official announcement is coming Thursday, according to Gomez.

The 31-year-old is in his first year with the White Sox. He's hitting .270 with six home runs and 15 RBI this season. Over his nine-year career, he's averaged .260 and has 86 home runs and 298 RBI.

The White Sox (14–31) are in last place in the AL Central, eight and a half games behind the first-place Indians.