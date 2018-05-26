Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish landed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right triceps tendonitis. He was scheduled to start on Sunday night against the Giants but Chicago will start Tyler Chatwood instead.

Darvish has struggled mightily in the first year of his six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs. He's 1-3 in eight starts with a 4.95 ERA, 1.425 WHIP and a career-high 4.7 walks per nine. The rest of Chicago's arms have largely excelled this season. The team leads all National League squads with a 3.34 ERA.

The Cubs called up right-hander Randy Rosario to take Darvish's spot on the roster. His DL stint is retroactive to May 23.