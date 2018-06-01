Watch: Danny Farquhar Throws First Pitch Six Weeks After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage

Screenshot/Twitter

The White Sox pitcher suffered a brain hemorrhage six weeks ago.

By Jenna West
June 01, 2018

White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar threw out the first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night.

Fans gave Farquhar a standing ovation as he walked to the mound. He was joined by his wife and three children, as well as the medical staff that has aided his recovery.

Farquhar is recovering from a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm after he collapsed in the team's dugout on April 20. He underwent surgery the following day.

Doctors are optimistic that Farquhar will be able to pitch again but he is not expected to return for the 2018 season.

Farquhar is 31 years old and has pitched seven seasons in the majors since making his debut in 2011 with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has also played for the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays.

