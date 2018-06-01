Mookie Betts Placed on Disabled List With Left Abdominal Strain

Betts last played on May 26.

By Jenna West
June 01, 2018

The Red Sox have placed rightfielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day disabled list with a left abdominal strain, the team announced.

The move is retroactive to May 29. The Red Sox will replace Betts's roster spot before tomorrow's game against the Astros.

Betts last played on Saturday, May 26. He was scratched from Sunday's game against the Braves as he felt tightness in his side while preparing for the game. Manager Alex Cora pulled Betts from the lineup at the last minute. The team said Betts was listed as day-to-day with left side tightness.

With a .359 average, Betts has been Boston's best player this season and one of the best across the major leagues. He has 17 home runs and a .437 OBP this season.

