Clayton Kershaw allowed one run against the Phillies in his first start off the disabled list, yet not a single Philadelphia baserunner actually touched home with Kershaw on the mound in the Dodgers' 2-1 loss.

That's because Maikel Franco was called safe after blantantly missing the dish. On a two-out single to centerfield by Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro, Franco motored around third base and headed home. Dodgers centerfielder Cody Bellinger fired a straight, one-hop throw that clanked off the glove of catcher Yasmani Grandal as he swiped a tag on Franco's legs.

The Philadelphia third baseman clearly missed the plate—perhaps believing he was just tagged out—yet home plate umpire Will Little shot his arms out to signal safe as he looked directly down at the play. The Dodgers didn't appeal the play or request a replay review. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts explained his perspective at the 50-second mark in the video below:

Kershaw lasted five innings and threw only 62 pitchers before exiting, and the team is now sending him to get an MRI on his back after experiencing tightness. The Dodgers ace was making his first start since May 1.