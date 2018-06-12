Tuesday brings a full slate of action in the majors, but there aren’t a lot of high-end starting pitchers scheduled to take the mound. While the arms may be less reliable, there are still enough quality ones available to help you be successful. There are also some great stacking opportunities that could lead to some crooked numbers. Consider using the picks below and plugging them into our MLB Lineup Optimizer to help fill out the rest of your lineup.

Starting Pitchers

Mike Foltynewicz, vs. Mets (FD: $9,000, DK: $11,800)

Foltynewicz has paired with Sean Newcomb this season to give the Braves two young starting pitchers who are already producing at a high level in the majors. Foltynewicz did have 85 career appearances, 65 of which were starts, heading into this season, but he didn’t have much success. He finished with an ERA of at least 4.31 and a WHIP of at least 1.30 in each of his previous four years. It looks like he’s put it all together now, recording a 2.31 ERA, 2.98 FIP and a 1.20 WHIP across 13 starts. He’s still issuing a lot of walks with a 4.0 BB/9, but he’s cut down on the homers and has a career-high 10.7 K/9. Look for him to keep things rolling against a Mets offense that is really scuffling and has scored the third-fewest runs (237) in baseball.

Eduardo Rodriguez, at Orioles (FD: $8,500, DK: $11,100)

Rodriguez has been a model of consistency for the Red Sox, allowing more than three runs in a game only twice this season. That has led to a 3.68 ERA, 3.44 FIP and a 1.20 WHIP across 12 starts, all of which would be the best marks of his career. He is also getting more hitters to chase at pitches outside the strike zone, which has helped him to a 10.5 K/9. This will be his third start of the season against the Orioles and he has been very good in the first two, holding them to one run while recording 15 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings. Since the Orioles have scored the fewest runs (229) in baseball, Rodriguez could very well have another big performance.

Jaime Barria, at Mariners (FD: $6,800, DK: $9,200)

Barria will be recalled from Triple-A to start Tuesday with Shohei Ohtani (elbow) on the DL. Barria has made seven starts for the Angels already this year, posting a 2.48 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP. His 3.87 FIP and .248 opponents BABIP suggest he was a little lucky, but he also was able to get batters to swing at 37.4% of pitches outside the strike zone. He’s had some really tough matchups, too, including the Yankees, Astros and the Rockies at Coors Field. The Mariners are much better away from home, evidenced by a team .708 OPS at Safeco Field. He’s especially cheap on FanDuel, making him someone to consider for tournament play.

Offensive Stacks

Cleveland Indians vs. James Shields, Chicago White Sox

Stadium – Guaranteed Rate Field

Shields entered his last start against the Twins having pitched at least seven innings and allwoing three runs or fewer in each of his previous four outings. That streak came to a crashing halt, though, as the Twins touched him up for seven runs. Shields has been better this season with a 4.92 ERA and 4.57 FIP, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that he only allowed four home runs in his first 11 starts. He had finished with a HR/9 of at least 1.5 in each of the previous three seasons. However, he’s allowed six long-balls in his last two starts and gets another tough task against an Indians team that has hit the third-most home runs (94) in baseball.

Atlanta Braves vs. Zack Wheeler, New York Mets

Stadium – SunTrust Park

With all the injuries the Mets have suffered this year, at least Wheeler has been able to make 11 starts. His 4.57 ERA doesn’t jump off the page, but his 3.77 FIP is encouraging. His 1.38 WHIP is still a little scary, although it is an improvement from the 1.59 WHIP he finished with last year. It’s still too high, though, when you consider he’s facing a Braves lineup that has scored the fourth-most runs (322) and struck out the fourth-fewest times (510) in baseball. The Braves are still missing Ronald Acuña Jr. (knee), but Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and company still have the potential to score plenty of runs against Wheeler.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Bartolo Colon, Texas Rangers

Stadium – Dodger Stadium

The Rangers basically have one good starting pitcher in Cole Hamels, followed up by a rough bunch including Colon, Matt Moore, Mike Minor and Doug Fister. As a result, they have the second-highest starting rotation ERA (5.47) in baseball. Colon’s 4.16 ERA isn’t that bad, but his 5.26 FIP suggests he is pitching worse than the ERA would indicate. His WHIP is a shiny 1.07, but he’s been extremely lucky with opponents posting just a .231 BABIP against him. He doesn’t have strikeout stuff, either, with just a 5.7 K/9. The Dodgers are tied for the fifth-highest OPS against right-handed pitchers (.754) in baseball, which won’t make things any easier for Colon.

Kansas City Royals vs. Sal Romano, Cincinnati Reds

Stadium – Kauffman Stadium

The Royals aren’t exactly one of the first teams that should come to mind when you are thinking stacks considering they have scored the fifth-fewest runs (252) in baseball. However, they could provide value Tuesday against Romano. The Reds have the only rotation looking up at the Rangers, recording a 5.79 ERA. Romano has been as bad as anyone on their staff, posting a 6.23 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 13 starts. He only has a 6.6 K/9 and has allowed 1.7 HR/9, which is a big reason for his struggles. One thing the Royals do have working in their favor is that they have struck out the fewest times (474) in the league. Mike Moustakas, Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield are three potent bats who could all feast against Romano. Alex Gordon is a cheap option with upside, as well, thanks to a .346 wOBA against righties this year.