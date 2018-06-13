The White Sox granted the wish of 7-year-old cancer patient Alex Estrada by letting him spend the day with the team on Wednesday.

Alex started his day by having a pep rally at his daycare before riding to Guaranteed Rate Field in a limo, according to WGN.

Once he arrived in the clubhouse, Alex got his own White Sox uniform and played video games with Yolmer Sanchez and Hector Santiago. Alex also got to sit in the clubhouse hot tub and went to BP with the team.

Alex has been fighting Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma since being diagnosed at age 4.

Alex Estrada enjoying life as a #WhiteSox player for the day. Cute kid. pic.twitter.com/TP2tmeP2oo — Jay Cohen (@jcohenap) June 13, 2018

Watchout Indians, the @whitesox have a new guy in the lineup and he’s getting all warmed up with some pregame Mario cart. Alex is enjoying his ultimate wish experience as part of Sox Serve Week #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/JkfDMcKdgi — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) June 13, 2018

Prior to the start of Wednesday night's game against the Indians, Alex ran the bases in front of the crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field. The fans and both teams cheered Alex on as he made his way around the bases.

Alex Estrada — a 7-year-old battling Neuroblastoma — joined us for an amazing day at the ballpark! Thank you @Indians for helping us cheer on Alex during his Home Run for Life. pic.twitter.com/sHL09IXYxj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 14, 2018

Alex was chosen for this special day as part of the club's Sox Serve week.