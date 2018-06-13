Watch: 7-Year-Old Cancer Patient Spends Day With White Sox, Runs Bases Before Game

Screenshot/Twitter

Alex Estrada came to the stadium in a limo and spent time with players in the clubhouse.

By Jenna West
June 13, 2018

The White Sox granted the wish of 7-year-old cancer patient Alex Estrada by letting him spend the day with the team on Wednesday.

Alex started his day by having a pep rally at his daycare before riding to Guaranteed Rate Field in a limo, according to WGN.

Once he arrived in the clubhouse, Alex got his own White Sox uniform and played video games with Yolmer Sanchez and Hector Santiago. Alex also got to sit in the clubhouse hot tub and went to BP with the team.

Alex has been fighting Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma since being diagnosed at age 4.

Prior to the start of Wednesday night's game against the Indians, Alex ran the bases in front of the crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field. The fans and both teams cheered Alex on as he made his way around the bases.

Alex was chosen for this special day as part of the club's Sox Serve week.

MLB

