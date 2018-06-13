A soldier returned from deployment by surprising his family at a Brewers game on Wednesday.

The family of Colonel Jay Morrison thought they were standing in Morrison's place as he was being honored as the "Hero of the Game." His wife Rachel and two sons, Trey and Luke, waved to the camera as the announcer revealed it was Trey's 12th birthday.

Jay snuck up behind his family to surprise them. Trey jumped into his dad's arms when he turned around and saw him. The family was in shock to see Jay, who was deployed a little over a year ago. The crowd at Miller Park gave the family a standing ovation.

Jay has missed the last three of Trey's birthday, and the Brewers helped orchastrate the special surprise.