Shohei Ohtani's grade 2 tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow is unrelated a previous grade 1 tear, reports FRS Network's Jon Heyman.

The Angels' two-way phenom reportedly had the Grade 1 tear when he picked Los Angeles back in December. The location of the new tear is not yet known, and it isn't known if it being a new tear affects Ohtani's prognosis or timetable.

While UCL tears in pitchers often lead to Tommy John surgery, the Angels are hoping Ohtani can avoid the procedure, reports Heyman.

The 23-year-old underwent platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections and was expected to be evaluated three weeks after he was injured.

In nine starts this season, Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts. He is also hitting .289 with six home runs and 20 RBI.