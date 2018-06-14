Report: Shohei Ohtani's UCL Tear Isn't Related to Previous One

Shohei Ohtani's grade 2 tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow is reportedly unrelated a previous grade 1 tear.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 14, 2018

Shohei Ohtani's grade 2 tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow is unrelated a previous grade 1 tear, reports FRS Network's Jon Heyman. 

The Angels' two-way phenom reportedly had the Grade 1 tear when he picked Los Angeles back in December. The location of the new tear is not yet known, and it isn't known if it being a new tear affects Ohtani's prognosis or timetable. 

While UCL tears in pitchers often lead to Tommy John surgery, the Angels are hoping Ohtani can avoid the procedure, reports Heyman.

The 23-year-old underwent platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections and was expected to be evaluated three weeks after he was injured.

In nine starts this season, Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts. He is also hitting .289 with six home runs and 20 RBI.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)