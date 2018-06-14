The Twins sent third baseman Miguel Sano to Single A Fort Meyers on Thursday.

Sano was an American League All-Star team member and competed in the Home Run Derby last season.

"I'm not mad," Sano said, according to MLB.com. "I'm happy, because I know I'm struggling, and (manager Paul Molitor) gave me an opportunity. There's no reason I can get mad."

According to The Athletic's Dan Hayes, the plan is for Sano to work on all his components.

This season, Sano is batting .203 with seven homers and 27 RBIs.

Minnesota also sent Jake Cave to Triple A Rochester.