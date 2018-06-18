Watch: Juan Soto Hits Moonshot Home Run In Game Technically Before His MLB Debut

Technically, Juan Soto's home run against the Yankees happened in a game before his MLB debut.

By Chris Chavez
June 18, 2018

Washington Nationals rookie Juan Soto crushed a 433-foot moonshot home run in Monday afternoon's game against the New York Yankees, which is a continuation of a game from May 15th that was rained out in the sixth inning.

Soto made his MLB debut on May 20th and hit five home runs. His home run in the top of the seventh inning on Monday was the sixth but technically happened in a game that took place before his MLB debut. The two-run blast put the Nationals up 5–3.

In his first five career plate appearances against the Yankees, Soto has three home runs. 

Watch the home run below:

The Elias Sports Bureau clarified that Soto's first major league debut will still be May 20th with an asterisk to denote his appearance in the continuation of the suspended game.

Soto is just 19 years old. 

