Pirates Pitcher Steven Brault sang the national anthem Tuesday ahead of the team's home game against the Brewers in Pittsburgh.

According to MLB.com, Brault had sung the anthem in the minors before, but it was his first time singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" at a Major League game.

"It's something specifically my grandma always wanted me to do," Brault said, according to MLB.com. "She wanted me to sing the national anthem before a Major League game that I got to play in, so that's part of it."

Ahead of the big moment, Brault and the Pirates teased the performance.

One night only! (we think, we don't know really) @SquidBrault will perform a pregame concert (just the anthem, actually) at PNC Park! pic.twitter.com/KcwwxmmT07 — Pirates (@Pirates) June 19, 2018

After the anthem, the lefthanded pitcher received cheers from the stadium and his teammates.

Last year, Rangers coach Tony Beasley sang the anthem ahead of Texas' home opener following a battle with cancer.

