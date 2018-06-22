Report: Hanley Ramirez 'Eyed' in Ongoing Federal and State Investigation

Ramirez, the former Red Sox slugger, is reportedly "being eyed' in an ongoing federal and state investigation. 

By Jenna West
June 22, 2018

Former Red Sox slugger Hanley Ramirez is "being eyed" in an ongoing federal and state investigation, according to investigative journalist Michele McPhee of ABC News.

McPhee joined Boston's 98.5 The Hub to elaborate on her knowledge of the situation.

"Obviously, I know nothing about sports of Hanley Ramirez's stats, but what I do know is crime. And there has been some reports about a FaceTime phone call that was made between a man during a car stop. After that car stop, police recovered a significant amount of drugs. And during that car stop, the suspect claimed that one of the items found in the vehicle belonged to Hanley Ramirez and then FaceTimed [Ramirez] in front of police. And that car stop coordinated with the timing of his release from the Red Sox."

McPhee also said that the suspect who was pulled over was found with "435 grams of fentanyl as well as a large amount of crack cocaine."

"There is a sweeping federal case involving a substantial ring that’s being operated out of Lawrence, Massachusetts,” McPhee said. “And I think the suspect had ties to that ring.”

The Red Sox cut Ramirez on May 25, but Red Sox spokesperson Kevin Gregg said the Red Sox were not made aware of the matter until a reporter reached out to them. Gregg said the team's decision to cut Ramirez was only for baseball reasons

Ramirez's agent denied having any prior knowledge of the investigation.

"Hanley has no knowledge of any of the allegations contained in this media report and he is not aware of any investigation," Ramirez's agent, Adam Katz, told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Major League Baseball declined to comment.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)