Alex Bregman's shaving habits garnered attention when he shaved his mustache between at-bats in Sunday's 11–3 win over the Royals.

The third baseman entered the game on a 1–for–9 run so perhaps it was a method of changing face and changing luck.

Bregman said he "just shaved it," according to ABC13.

Bruh, did Alex Bregman really shave his 'stache during the game? pic.twitter.com/C8OByjXJB8 — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 24, 2018

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he didn't notice the new look.

Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole didn't notice either but said he was a fan of the mustache.

"I don't pay attention to Alex's shaving habits during the middle of the game," Cole said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "But I did like the mustache. It played. It was Jeff Kent-esque ... Personally, I'm a fan of the 'stache. But I guess it's been sent down, it's been DFA'ed, and we'll wait until it comes back."