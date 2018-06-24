Alex Bregman Shaved His Mustache Between At-Bats

Alex Bregman's shaving habits garnered attention on Saturday.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 24, 2018

Alex Bregman's shaving habits garnered attention when he shaved his mustache between at-bats in Sunday's 11–3 win over the Royals. 

The third baseman entered the game on a 1–for–9 run so perhaps it was a method of changing face and changing luck. 

Bregman said he "just shaved it," according to ABC13.

Sometimes you just need to switch things up. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️

A post shared by Houston Astros (@astrosbaseball) on

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he didn't notice the new look.

Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole didn't notice either but said he was a fan of the mustache. 

"I don't pay attention to Alex's shaving habits during the middle of the game," Cole said, according to the Houston Chronicle. "But I did like the mustache. It played. It was Jeff Kent-esque ... Personally, I'm a fan of the 'stache. But I guess it's been sent down, it's been DFA'ed, and we'll wait until it comes back."

