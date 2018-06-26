The Rays got a little creative in the ninth inning of their 1-0 win over the Nationals Tuesday afternoon. Manager Kevin Cash used three pitchers in the inning and turned heads when he sent reliever Jose Alvarado to play first base.

Alvarado, a southpaw, took the mound for the Rays in the top of the ninth inning, only to walk Bryce Harper. Right-handed reliever Chaz Roe came in to face Anthony Rendon, a right-handed batter.

Cash didn't want to remove Alvarado from the game, so he moved him to first base. The Rays' typical first baseman, Jake Bauers, moved to left field.

PITCHER PLAYING FIRST BASE ALERT pic.twitter.com/vkLzvTMThR — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) June 26, 2018

After Roe struck out Anthony Rendon, Bauers moved back to first base and Alvarado returned to the mound.

However, things got a little dicey. Alvarado gave up two singles to Juan Soto and Daniel Murphy, loading the bases. Cash removed Alvarado and Sergio Romo came in to close the game.

The Rays always say that they win games with pitching and defense. Guess they decided to literally try that out on Tuesday.